HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lexus Lbx Breaks Cover As Luxury Carmaker's Smallest Suv Till Date, Is Based On Toyota Yaris Cross

Lexus LBX breaks cover as luxury carmaker's smallest SUV till date

Lexus has introduced the LBX as its smallest ever SUV. The luxury car wing of Toyota Motor took the covers off the LBX on Monday as its new entry-level model. The LBX is based on Toyota's Yaris Cross compact SUV. However, like other Lexus models, the LBX comes with a strong Lexus design language. Lexus has not announced the price of the LBX SUV yet. It is expected that the luxury carmaker will officially launch the model later this year. It will go on sale in Japan and European markets first.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 09:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The LBX SUV will be Lexus' entry-level SUV.
The LBX SUV will be Lexus' entry-level SUV.

The Lexus LBX is built on the GA-B platform, which also underpins the Toyota Yaris Cross. The LBX stands 4,190 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width and 1,545 mm in height. The SUV also offers boot space with a capacity of 332 liters.

As far as the design is concerned, the LBX retains most of Lexus traits. At the front, the LBX gets a minimalist headlight design. There is an accent that connects from left to right and the air intakes are now embedded in the bumper. It seems that this design language is similar to the latest Lexus SUV, the RX. At the sides, the design of the Lexus LBX appears much different from the Yaris Cross TNGA. The character lines on the LBX seems to appear sharper in contrast to the Yaris Cross which tends to be rounded.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Rx
₹95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Lexus Rx [2017-2023] (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Lexus Rx [2017-2023]
₹1.04 - 1.05 Cr**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

At the rear, the LBX gets LED taillights that connect from left to right. There is also the Lexus badging at the centre. Kunihiko Endoh, Chief Engineer at Lexus, said, “ Our goal was to challenge the conventional concept of a luxury car. We have thoroughly pursued a driving experience that allows for a natural dialogue between the driver and his vehicle and a design that has a refined presence."

The interior of the Lexus LBX oozes luxury, thanks to the use of a large touchscreen instrument cluster and head unit whose design is similar to Mercedes-Benz's MBUX. The instrument panel measures 9.8 inches, while the multimedia system has a 12.3-inch screen along with voice control besides a high-quality audio system with 13 speakers. The dashboard design also feels luxurious and what is most striking is the design of the AC grille which is made to seem to connect from the door trim to the dashboard.

Under the hood, the LBX is powered by a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder hybrid engine that is capable of producing 132 hp of power and 184 Nm of peak torque. The output of LBX is 6 horsepower more than the Yaris Cross. The engine, that delivers power to the front wheels, comes mated to a stepless gearbox. The SUV can hit zero to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds, and comes with a top speed of 170 kmph.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: LBX
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city