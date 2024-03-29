Toyota Taisor to Skoda Superb: Cars expected to launch in India in April

Carmakers in India are gearing up for the next financial year with several launches lined up starting from next month. In April, India is expected to see six cars, including SUVs, hatchbacks and a sedan, launching. All eyes will be on Toyota Motor which will introduce the Urban Cruiser Taisor small SUV which will be based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Among others, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Skoda are also expected to launch some of their models.

Here is a quick look at the cars launching in India in April.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Motor is all set to launch its first model this year with yet another rebadged Maruti car. The Taisor, scheduled for India launch on April 3, will become the fourth Maruti car to be rebadged by Toyota Motor in India. The Taisor SUV is expected to carry forward most of the design elements seen on Fronx. However, Toyota is likely to make changes in the grille, bumper and alloy designs. Obvious changes include the Toyota logo and the Urban Cruiser Taisor badging. Under the hood, Toyota is expected to use both the 1.0-litre BoosterJet tubro petrol as well as the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines used in Fronx. Toyota may also offer hybrid powertrain with the Taisor. It will take on the likes of Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter besides its technical cousin from the Maruti stable.

Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to receive its fourth-generation avatar in India. The hatchback, one of the best-selling models from Maruti, was recently launched in Japan with hybrid powertrain. The new Swift has already been spotted testing a number of times on Indian roads, hinting at its imminent launch. It will be offered with a completely new design, fresh features aided by advanced technology and a heavily upgraded engine. Under the hood will be a new three-cylinder petrol engine churning out 82 bhp of power and torque output of 112 Nm. Suzuki has also added a self-charging 12V mild hybrid system powered by a 10 Ah lithium-ion battery pack, promising improved mileage. The new generation Swift may also come with ADAS, a first for any hatchback in India.

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Altroz Racer after showcasing it during the Auto Expo more than a year ago. The hatchback was recently seen testing in camouflage. The Altroz Racer is the more powerful version of the standard Altroz premium hatchback as well as the Altroz iTurbo version. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that can generate 120 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The hatchback will also get a new gearbox which will offer six-speed transmission unit. Altroz Racer will come with race graphics as one of the major changes in design. Inside, the hatchback is likely to get a bigger screen and race-inspired bucket seats. Once launched, the Altrox Racer will take on the likes of Hyundai i20 N Line.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift

Mahindra is expected to begi the year with the launch of the facelift version of its smallest SUV XUV300. The SUV, which is being regularly tested ahead of launch, will come with several changes including its design and features. The XUV300 facelift is expected to come with a new set of LED headlight and DRL units, a refreshed grille and bumper at the front, new LED taillight at the rear and new alloy design. The interior will be updated with a new and larger floating touchscreen infotainment unit and new digital instrument cluster. The XUV300 facelift could be the first SUV in its segment to get a panoramic sunroof too. Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes under the hood and contiue to offer the XUV300 with 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Skoda Superb

The Czech auto giant is expected to relaunch the Superb sedan in India. According to reports, Skoda is likely to introduce the new generation Superb on April 3. The sedan was pulled out of the Indian market a couple of years ago along with the Rapid. The new Superb was introduced in the global markets recently and is expected to hit the Indian shores via CBU route. This will significantly spike the price of the sedan which was sold at around ₹35 lakh before it was discontinued. Under the hood, the new Superb comes with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit that can churn out around 189 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. Key features include ADAS technology and 360 degree camera.

