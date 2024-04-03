Toyota reopens booking for top hybrid variant of Innova HyCross, price hiked

Toyota Motor has resumed bookings for the top-end variant of the Innova HyCross MPV with strong hybrid powertrain. The ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova HyCross, which was pulled out in April last year, has returned at a new price from this month. The official website of the Japanese auto giant shows that the top variant is now up for booking at a price of ₹30.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Price of all other variants have also been hiked after Toyota announced increase of prices by about one per cent from this month.

Toyota had earlier stopped accepting booking for the ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova HyCross MPV about a year ago.Toyota had put a halt to the boo

Toyota Motor had to stop accepting booking for these two variants of the Innova HyCross in April last year. Due to high demand and supply-related issues, the carmaker had to halt bookings for these variants. At the time of halting the bookings, waiting period of these variants stretched up to nearly two years.

The Innova HyCross ZX and ZX(O) variants come powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 1.7 kWh Ni-MH battery. The transmission job is handled by Toyota's e-Drive transmission unit. The engine is capable of generating 184 bhp of power and 206 Nm of peak torque. Offering strong hybrid powertrain, these variants come with fuel efficiency of up to 23.24 kmpl.

Also Read : Toyota recalls over 2,300 units of the Glanza. Here’s why

The top-end ZX and ZX(O) variant comes loaded with maximum features such as panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Ottoman seats for the second row, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more. The variants are offered with only seven seat configuration.

Overall,Toyota has revised the price of the Innova HyCross MPV across variants. The price of the hybrid variants of the Innova HyCross now starts from ₹25.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level VX variant. This variant, as well as the mid-trim spec VX(O) variant come with both seven and eight seat configurations.

The price of the petrol-only Innova HyCross MPV now start from ₹18.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level petrol-only G variant. The price of the top-end petrol-only GX variant of the MPV will cost ₹19.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota will also launch two new entry-level variants which will be offered as petrol-only versions of the MPV. These two variants are expected to bring down the starting price of the car.

First Published Date: