Toyota Kirloskar Motor teases Fortuner facelift ahead of January 6th launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recently teased the upcoming Fortuner facelift SUV which is bound to go on sale in the country on January 6th. The updated Fortuner is bound to arrive in three trims - Fortuner 2WD, Fortuner Legender 2WD, and Fortuner Sigma 4 (4WD). Along with the standard model, the higher-spec Fortuner Legender will also be sold in the Indian market.

The Legender will be offered with a sportier-looking body kit and additional features. On the outside, it will benefit from projector lamps, a smaller blacked-out mesh grille, L-shaped DRLs, and a more aggressive-looking front bumper. It will also receive larger 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for a bolder look.

Inside, the new Fortuner will receive a set of updated features such as wireless charging, lane departure warning system, 360-degree camera, radar-guided cruise control and more.

In terms of mechanicals, the new Fortuner is bound to receive the updated BS 6-compliant engines. There will be a 2.7-litre unit that churns out 164 bhp of power and 245 Nm of torque, and a 2.8-litre oil-burner which is known to deliver 201 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options may include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed sequential automatic units.

More details including the price will be revealed on January 6th. It is expected to start from ₹32 lakh (ex-showroom) and extend up to ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the rivals such as Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Isuzu MU-X SUVs.

TKM on Friday announced 14% growth in its domestic sales to 7,487 units in December 2020. It had sold 6,544 vehicles in the corresponding month of 2019.

"As we wrap up the year, we are happy to have registered a 14% growth in wholesales in December 2020, when compared to sales in the same period in 2019," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM). (More details here)