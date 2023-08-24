Toyota Fortuner, Innova, Glanza being offered with free five-year RSA 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering five years of complimentary RSA for its entire car range
This will apply to all Toyota cars sold from August 1 onwards
RSA stands for Roadside Assistance usually offered to owners when their vehicle breaks down
Toyota's RSA program will offer towing support, jump start for dead batteries...
...tyre puncture repairs, assistance in case of low fuel or vehicle key issues, etc
It also helps in arranging taxis for passengers for distances up to 50 kilometres
Toyota will also offer a 'Find Me' function that will allow customers to be tracked
The OEM has completely digitalized the RSA process for more efficiency
Toyota's Vehicle Custodian Service will ensure prompt assistance is provided at RSA locations