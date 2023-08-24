Toyota Fortuner, Innova, Glanza being offered with free five-year RSA 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 24, 2023

 Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering five years of complimentary RSA for its entire car range

This will apply to all Toyota cars sold from August 1 onwards

RSA stands for Roadside Assistance usually offered to owners when their vehicle breaks down 

Toyota's RSA program will offer towing support, jump start for dead batteries...

 Check product page

...tyre puncture repairs, assistance in case of low fuel or vehicle key issues, etc

It also helps in arranging taxis for passengers for distances up to 50 kilometres

Toyota will also offer a 'Find Me' function that will allow customers to be tracked 

The OEM has completely digitalized the RSA process for more efficiency

Toyota's Vehicle Custodian Service will ensure  prompt assistance is provided at RSA locations
 For detailed report... 
Click Here