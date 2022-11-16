Toyota Innova Hycross teased in India for the first time

Toyota India has released the first teaser of the Innova Hycross MPV. The new generation of Innova will launch on 25th November in the Indian market. The image shows the front silhouette of the Innova Hycross. The teaser also states that the MPV will come with SUV styling which was expected considering SUV are doing so well globally. The teaser says “The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling."

Toyota has already started testing the Innova Hycross on Indian roads. According to the rumours, the Innova Hycross will be sold alongside the current Innova Crysta. The Hycross will be positioned above the Innova Crysta as it is expected to be a more premium product. The Hycross will be a petrol-only offering that will most likely get a strong or mild hybrid system. The Innova Crysta which is on sale is also being sold with a petrol engine only as Toyota is no longer accepting bookings for the diesel engine.

From the teaser, it seems like the Innova Hycross gets some design inspiration from the Corolla Cross which is on sale in the global market. There are sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps that have a sleek design. The grille is not visible in the teaser but it comes with an up-right hexagonal grille which helps in increasing the road presence and appeal of the Innova Hycross. The bonnet has strong creases that give an SUV-like look to the MPV.

The new generation of the Innova Hycross is based on a new monocoque chassis whereas the current Innova Crysta uses a ladder frame chassis. Using monocoque chassis means there should be an improvement to the ride quality, handling and body roll. There is a high chance that the Innova Hycross will be a front-wheel drive vehicle. This means no transmission tunnel which helps in more foot space for the occupants. Front-wheel drive vehicles also are less complicated and deliver better fuel economy because there is less drivetrain loss.

