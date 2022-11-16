Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Teased In India For The First Time

Toyota Innova Hycross teased in India for the first time

Toyota India has released the first teaser of the Innova Hycross MPV. The new generation of Innova will launch on 25th November in the Indian market. The image shows the front silhouette of the Innova Hycross. The teaser also states that the MPV will come with SUV styling which was expected considering SUV are doing so well globally. The teaser says “The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling."

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 11:45 AM
Follow us on:
Toyota Innova Hycross will get a hybrid powertrain and new underpinnings.

Toyota has already started testing the Innova Hycross on Indian roads. According to the rumours, the Innova Hycross will be sold alongside the current Innova Crysta. The Hycross will be positioned above the Innova Crysta as it is expected to be a more premium product. The Hycross will be a petrol-only offering that will most likely get a strong or mild hybrid system. The Innova Crysta which is on sale is also being sold with a petrol engine only as Toyota is no longer accepting bookings for the diesel engine.

Also Read : Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of global debut next week

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

From the teaser, it seems like the Innova Hycross gets some design inspiration from the Corolla Cross which is on sale in the global market. There are sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps that have a sleek design. The grille is not visible in the teaser but it comes with an up-right hexagonal grille which helps in increasing the road presence and appeal of the Innova Hycross. The bonnet has strong creases that give an SUV-like look to the MPV.

The new generation of the Innova Hycross is based on a new monocoque chassis whereas the current Innova Crysta uses a ladder frame chassis. Using monocoque chassis means there should be an improvement to the ride quality, handling and body roll. There is a high chance that the Innova Hycross will be a front-wheel drive vehicle. This means no transmission tunnel which helps in more foot space for the occupants. Front-wheel drive vehicles also are less complicated and deliver better fuel economy because there is less drivetrain loss.

 

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Innova Hycross MPV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS