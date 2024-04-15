Toyota Innova Hycross adds new petrol variant. Check what’s new

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker, has introduced the GX (O) variant to its Innova Hycross lineup. Priced at ₹20.99 lakhs for the eight-seater and ₹21.13 lakhs for the seven-seater, bookings are open with deliveries starting from April 15, 2024.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new petrol variant, GX (O), to its Innova Hycross lineup. It gets several enhancements over the GX trim level,

The GX (O) variant offers several upgrades over the GX trim, including a larger 10.1-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, front parking sensors, a 360-degree surround camera, rear sunshade, rear defogger, dual-tone interior with a soft-touch dashboard, and LED fog lamps.

Inside, the variant gets dark chestnut quilted leather seats, soft-touch leather, and metallic decorations. Exterior features include 16-inch alloy wheels, a roof-end spoiler with LED stop lamp, and ORVMs with auto fold, electric adjust, and turn indicators.

In terms of safety, the GX (O) variant is equipped with an electric parking brake with auto-hold, all-wheel disc brakes, six SRS airbags, and ISOFIX anchors.

Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that the new variant with top-class performance along with 10 features is aimed to cater the customers seeking a fully loaded petrol version to meet their evolving lifestyle needs.

The Toyota Innova HyCross GX (O) is powered by a 2.0 L TNGA Gasoline Engine, producing 172 bhp and 205 Nm of torque. It comes with a Direct Shift CVT with a launch gear mechanism and a 10-speed sequential shift, offering a fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl.

Launched in November 2022, Toyota claims that it has sold over 50,000 units of the Innova HyCross till date. Recently, the company reopned the bookings for the top spec strong hybrid models, ZX and ZX(O).

The official website of the Japanese auto giant shows that the top variant is now up for booking at a price of ₹30.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Price of all other variants have also been hiked after Toyota announced increase of prices by about one per cent from April 2024 onwards.

