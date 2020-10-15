Top-spec Mahindra Scorpio variants get Android Auto, Apple CarPlay updates

Mahindra has updated the top-end variants of its popular Scorpio SUV with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features. The new update has been introduced only on the higher-spec S9 and S11 variants without any price increment.

The new connectivity features ensure a safer and more convenient driving experience. These features are very commonly available in cars these days. Save for the new addition, there is no other change on the vehicle.

(Also Read: 2021 Mahindra TUV300 BS 6 spotted in clear images)

The BS 6-compliant Mahindra Scorpio was launched in India earlier this year at ₹11.98 lakh and the top-of-the-line S11 variant has been priced at ₹15.52 lakh. Both prices are (ex-showroom Mumbai). It is available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11, and is available for purchase in four exterior shades - Pearl White, Napoli Black, Molten Red and Silver.

Some of the main exterior highlights of the new Scorpio include muscular front main grille with chrome inserts, 17-inch muscular alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED eyebrows, ORVMs with side turn indicators, and sleek red lens LED taillights.

Inside, it gets faux leather interiors with dark fabric insert, cruise control, faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking camera, reverse parking assistance, and automatic temperature control.

(Also Read: Thar 2020 gets new range of official accessories and merchandise)

Under the hood, it features a 2.2-litre mHawk, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine delivering 140 bhp and 320 Nm. The engine comes paired with a new 6-speed manual transmission.

The current-gen Scorpio will soon be replaced with an all-new model which has been spotted getting test on the Indian roads a number of times in the past. It will sport a completely new design on the outside along with a new cabin layout packed with refreshed and modern features.