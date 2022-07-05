Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Top 5 Essential Tools To Carry In Your Car

Top 5 essential tools to carry in your car

A few basic and essential car tools can save you from unnecessary hassle.
By : Updated on : 05 Jul 2022, 04:29 PM
Jumper cable is an important tool that can save you in case your car battery gives up.

Driving a car is fun for many of us and it is a necessity for many as well. A car is just a machine and a machine can start malfunctioning at any time. Such situations come without any prior notice. While dealing with such situations is a hassle for the vehicle owners, it is best to be prepared to avoid a bigger hassle by keeping a few essential tools and instruments in the car.

(Also Read: How to check engine oil level of your car)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Here are the top 5 essential tools that you should inside the vehicle.

First-aid kit

Usually, carmakers provide a first-aid kit with the vehicle. But updating that with necessary equipment properly is essential. It should contain some basic medicines as well.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Lifehammer

This small tool can be very handy in emergency situations. In situations, when the occupants are trapped inside the car and need to be rescued by breaking the windows or windshield or cutting the seatbelt quickly; this tool can be really useful.

Jumper cables

Jumper cables are a very crucial tool one should have in a car. They can come very useful in case the battery dies or becomes weak. Getting a car started in such a situation is impossible without any jumper cable.

WD-40

This is one of the very important tools you should keep in your car. WD-40 acts as a lubricant and troubleshooter in various other types of problems. The buildup of grease and grime can be troublesome for a vehicle but this spray can resolve that issue. Getting rid of rust built on the nuts can be easier with this.

Fire extinguisher

The fire extinguisher is something that increases the safety of a vehicle in one step. Any vehicle with any type of fuel can catch fire at any time. A fire extinguisher can be really useful to save the vehicle and lives as well.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 04:29 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS