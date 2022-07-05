Top 5 essential tools to carry in your car

Driving a car is fun for many of us and it is a necessity for many as well. A car is just a machine and a machine can start malfunctioning at any time. Such situations come without any prior notice. While dealing with such situations is a hassle for the vehicle owners, it is best to be prepared to avoid a bigger hassle by keeping a few essential tools and instruments in the car.

Here are the top 5 essential tools that you should inside the vehicle.

First-aid kit

Usually, carmakers provide a first-aid kit with the vehicle. But updating that with necessary equipment properly is essential. It should contain some basic medicines as well.

Lifehammer

This small tool can be very handy in emergency situations. In situations, when the occupants are trapped inside the car and need to be rescued by breaking the windows or windshield or cutting the seatbelt quickly; this tool can be really useful.

Jumper cables

Jumper cables are a very crucial tool one should have in a car. They can come very useful in case the battery dies or becomes weak. Getting a car started in such a situation is impossible without any jumper cable.

WD-40

This is one of the very important tools you should keep in your car. WD-40 acts as a lubricant and troubleshooter in various other types of problems. The buildup of grease and grime can be troublesome for a vehicle but this spray can resolve that issue. Getting rid of rust built on the nuts can be easier with this.

Fire extinguisher

The fire extinguisher is something that increases the safety of a vehicle in one step. Any vehicle with any type of fuel can catch fire at any time. A fire extinguisher can be really useful to save the vehicle and lives as well.

