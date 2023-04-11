Top 10 cars sold in March: Brezza leads SUV segment, Grand Vitara enters fray

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has extended its lead over Tata Nexon as India's best-selling SUV in March. The sub-compact SUV, launched last year, was placed third on the list of top 10 cars sold in March in India. Maruti, the country's largest carmaker, continues to dominate the list with its popular hatchbacks like Swift, WagonR and Baleno. Tata Motors is the only carmaker after Maruti to have more than one model in the list. Hyundai, India's second largest carmaker, had only one model in the list in the form of Creta.

Here is a quick look at the top 10 cars sold in March.

Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift emerged as the best-selling car in India last month. With 17,599 units sold in March, the popular hatchback saw an increase of nearly 30 per cent in sales compared to the same month last year. In March 2022, Maruti sold 13,623 units of the hatchback. However, the sales figures are slightly less than February when the carmaker sold 18,412 units of Swift.

Maruti WagonR

The second model on the list recently secured one-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. However, it has proven to be one of the most popular model among Indian car buyers. Maruti sold 17,305 units of the boxy hatchback. Compared to March last year, the sales of WagonR has seen a dip of around 30 per cent. However, the sales figures are higher than in February when Maruti had delivered 16,889 units of the WagonR.

Maruti Brezza

Brezza sub-compact SUV seems to have consolidated its position as India's favourite SUV by ending the financial year ahead of its rival Tata Nexon. Placed third in the list, Maruti Brezza found 16,227 homes across India last month. It is higher than the sales figures in February when Maruti sold 15,787 units of the SUV. Brezza has secured a 30 per cent increase in sales compared to March last year. Maruti had sold 12,439 units of the old generation Vitara Brezza SUV during the same month in 2022.

Maruti Baleno

The chart-topped in February has dropped three places to fourth position in March. Maruti sold 16,187 units of the new generation Baleno last month, still more than 10 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. The sales numbers are marginally down compared to February when Maruti had sold 18,592 units of Baleno.

Tata Nexon

Despite being dethroned from the number one spot among SUVs, Tata Nexon continued to be one of the best-selling models in its category. Due for a facelift soon, the Nexon SUV found 14,769 homes in India, registering a marginal 3 per cent increase in sales compared to March last year. It is also 855 units higher than the number of Nexon SUVs Tata sold in February.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's sole representation on the list continued to be Creta, which is the leader in the compact SUV segment. It registered a 33 per cent growth in sales over last year with 14,026 units delivered last month. The sales numbers have bounced back from the lows of February when the Korean carmaker could deliver only 10,421 units of the SUV.

Maruti Dzire

The Dzire continues to be the only sedan to feature in the list. The sub-compact model, which rivals the likes of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, found 13,394 homes last month. However, its sales have dropped by 28 per cent compared to March last year.

Maruti Eeco

The utility van from Maruti Suzuki continues to feature in the list as the odd one out. With 11,995 units sold last month, Eeco managed end March at number eight in the list with a 30 per cent year-on-year growth in sales.

Tata Punch

The smallest SUV from the Indian carmaker remained at number nine in the list in March with 10,894 units delivered across the country. The sales have increased marginally compared to March last year. However, compared to February, the sales have dropped slightly from 11,169 units.

Maruti Grand Vitara

The compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki has beaten Kia Seltos again to remain as the second best-selling model in its segment. The SUV, which also rivals Hyundai Creta, was sold to 10,045 customers in March. Grand Vitara, which is now also offered with CNG kit, is expected to increase its sales numbers in coming days.

