Top 10 cars sold in February: Brezza dethrones Nexon as leader among SUVs

Maruti Suzuki's dominance in the list of top 10 cars sold in India continues with seven models on the list in February. The biggest takeaway last month was how the new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza regained the top slot among all SUVs from Tata Nexon. In February, the carmaker's flagship Grand Vitara also has done better than Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment, hinting its growing popularity. Here is a look at the list of top 10 cars sold in India last month.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

At the top of the list is the new generation Baleno, which remains a strong favourite among the premium hatchback buyers. Launched last year, the new generation Baleno has seen sharp increase in sales in the last few months. In February, Maruti sold 18,592 units of Baleno, up from 16,357 units sold in January this year. In February last year, when Maruti used to sell the old generation model, Baleno found 12,570 homes.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The second name on the list is one of the cars from Maruti stable expected to get a facelift soon. Yet, it continues to perform strongly on sales charts, and has climbed to number two slot last month. Maruti sold 18,412 units of Swift, up from 16,440 units in January. In February last year, Maruti Suzuki could sell 19.202 units of the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The smallest hatchback from Maruti Suzuki is also going strong since a rebirth last year. Maruti Suzuki sold 18,114 units of the new generation Alto last month. There is a slight decrease in sales of Alto compared to January when the carmaker sold 21,411 units. Maruti launched the new Alto hatchback last year at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with several new features.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The new generation WagonR, which emerged as the best-selling model from Maruti last year, continues to feature among the top five models. Maruti sold 16,889 units of the boxy hatchback last month. However, its sales has dropped from 20,466 units in January.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Dzire continued to be the only sedan on the list of top 10 cars sold in India. In February, the carmaker sold 16,798 units of the sub-compact sedan, which rivals the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura. In January, Maruti had sold 11,317 units of Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The new generation Brezza has reclaimed its position as the number one SUV in India last month. Maruti sold 15,787 units of Brezza, beating its rival Tata Nexon which led the segment for nearly a year. Brezza's sale has picked up from January, when the carmaker sold 14,359 units.

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

Tata Nexon

Despite being dethroned by Brezza, Nexon continues to be a strong favourite among SUV buyers in India. Tata Motors sold 13,914 units of the sub-compact SUV last month, down from 15,567 units it sold in January. In February last year, Tata Nexon found 12,259 homes across India.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco van continues to be one of the most consistent sellers for Maruti despite being a very basic car in terms of its features. Maruti sold 11,352 units of the model, marginally down from 11,709 units it sold in January. Maruti Eeco's sale has grown year-on-year compared to 9,190 units the carmaker sold in February 2022.

Tata Punch

Punch, which is the smallest SUV from Tata Motors, remains the carmaker's second best-selling model in the country. In February, Tata Motors sold 11,169 units of the SUV, slightly less than 12,006 units delivered in January this year. In February last year, Tata had sold 9,592 units of the SUV.

Hyundai Creta

The flagship SUV from Hyundai Motor, which continues to lead the compact SUV segment, ended February as the last car on the list. Hyundai sold 10,421 units of the SUV, down from 15,037 units in January this year. In February last year, Hyundai had sold 9,616 units of Creta. Hyundai is expected to launch the new generation Creta SUV in India soon, which is expected to improve its sales further.

