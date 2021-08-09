This Lamborghini Huracan is straight out of Super Mario's garage

Lamborghini Huracan is one of the supercars that can grab eyeballs even with quick glimpses. If the Italian supercar gets some unique paint theme, then the exclusivity quotient surely goes up. However, the colour combination might seem eye-burningly odd to some people. Here's one such example.

Recently a uniquely painted Lamborghini Huracan's image has surfaced online. The car adorns a paint theme from the famous Nintendo Mario game franchise.

As the image reveals, the car gets a unique colour combination all across the exterior. Front of this Lamborghini Huracan gets a yellow-painted splitter and air intake surroundings. The rest of the front bumper gets a blend of white and pink colours.

The Hood of this Huracan gets a crown painted on it, which is worn by the character Princess Peach. The side profile too features the crown symbol. Doors and side skirts are painted in white, pink and yellow. Rear profile too gets the same colour themes.

The Lamborghini Huracan runs on uniquely painted wheels. They come sporting yellow and white spokes. The brake callipers have been painted in pink colour.

The interior of the Huracan is not much visible. However, expect the cockpit too to receive similar colour treatment. Seats of this car can be seen adorning white upholstery.

The customised colour treatment to this Huracan has been given by Vinyl Bros in 2019, the same year when this car was bought. The customisation studio also wrapped a Lamborghini Huracan Performante with a Super Mario inspired theme.

Interestingly, Lamborghini Huracan Performante is owned by a YouTuber who is known as SuperMarioLogan while the Princess Peach themed Huracan is owned by his girlfriend who runs a Youtube channel Chilly channel.

Lamborghini Huracan is one of the best supercars ever built by the Italian marquee. Available in both hardtop coupe and convertible body styles, the Lamborghini Huracan gets power from a 5.2-litre V10 engine.