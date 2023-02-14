This is how Lamborghini Aventador's successor will look like

Italian manufacturer, Lamborghini is finally turning towards hybridization. Last year, the manufacturer debuted Huracan Sterrato and more recently, they announced two one-off models called Invencible and Autentica to celebrate the naturally aspirated V12 that the brand has been using for its flagship models. Lamborghini has been working for quite some time now on a hybridized version of the V12 engine that will debut on the legendary Aventador's successor which as of now doesn't have a name yet. However, there are rumours that the supercar might be called Lamborghini Revuelto. Now, the images of the Aventador's successor have been leaked.

This is not the first time that the new supercar from Lamborghini has been leaked. Earlier the sketches of the Aventador's replacement were leaked. However, this time, the pictures showcase a lot more detail than the previous sketches.

The images showcase that the new supercar will design a lot of its elements by the Sian from 2019. The size was one of the major factors for Aventador that helped it grab so much attention and helped with the road presence. It seems like the upcoming supercar will also be close to the Aventador in terms of its size and width.

The new supercar will be powered by an all-new V12 hybrid engine. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/automotive_mike)

There are Ypsilon design elements heavily integrates into the Revuelto. These elements are being featured on some of the current cars from Lamborghini as well. The LED Daytime Running Lamps have a Ypsilon design which is basically a tri-arrow or a horizontal ‘Y’. The same design can also be seen at the rear with the LED tail lamps which have a very sleek design. In the centre, there are two exhaust tips which have a design similar to the one found on Lamborghini Sian with two circular exhausts inside the hexagonal part.

Another bit that can be noticed is the aggressive rear diffuser. The front still has a very aggressive design language which has been a hallmark of Lamborghini models. Air will be fed to the engine through the side intakes behind the doors.

It is expected that Lamborghini is building an all-new V12 for the Aventador's replacement. So, it should be fair to assume that the powertrain will be more powerful than the outgoing V12. It won't be surprising if the engine's power output hits the 800 Ps mark considering the Sian's V12 produces 785 Ps. The hybridization will be done by using electric motors which could be in the front as well as the rear. So, the total power output could be more than 1,000 Ps.

Then there is the gearbox. Till now Aventador has always used a single-clutch 7-speed gearbox. So, it could be expected that the manufacturer might finally shift to a modern dual-clutch unit that will have better response and shifting time.

