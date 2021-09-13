This could be the name of Mahindra's next electric car. Know more here

Mahindra is among the first movers when it comes to introducing electric cars in India. Despite lagging behind in the race with rivals, the homegrown automaker is still keen to introduce electric cars. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra especially takes a keen interest in EVs.

On Monday Anand Mahindra shared a video on his Twitter account featuring Roy Doring's Ford Prefect electric car from 1968. He also wrote "Never be afraid of being ahead of your time... #MondayMotivation. (And I think a new electric car called a 'Doring' would be a great tribute and a great idea)."

This tweet instantly became viral among the automotive community. There is speculation now that Mahindra is working on a new electric car that would come with 'Doring' nomenclature.

The video shows a 1959 100E Ford Prefect that was converted to run as an electric model by Roy Doring. It is said to be the first electric-powered sedan in Australia after World War II. Also, this was the last of 51 vehicles converted as electric cars by Doring. The EV was first exhibited at the 2018 Australia Day CARnivale in Sydney.

The particular Ford car was originally powered by a four-cylinder petrol motor. Doring converted the car into an EV by fitting with 13 Exide batteries and a 3 kW electric motor. It used to be charged by a domestic 240V socket. Full charging used to take 3-8 hours. The car was capable of running 70 km rance on a single charge at a top speed of 60 kmph.

Nowadays, electric cars are common on the roads. Several automakers are working on electric cars. However, back in 1968, running a car on electric power instead of ICE was a revolutionary idea. However, Roy Doring was keen on e-cars.