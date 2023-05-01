The IKEA of cars? This micro EV comes in a box

Stockholm-based auto manufacturer Luvly has taken inspiration from popular furniture brand IKEA as it plans to sells its micro EV by packing them in boxes. The Luvly O EV is touted to be an urban car with small diemsions to deal with daily traffic and smaller roads as well as offer a new way of production and shipping. This enables the company to set a starting price of $11,000 before any subsidies for the battery-powered mini vehicle.

The company plans to produce the micro EV in the main factory and ship it in flatpacks, allowing 20 units of the EV to fit in a standard container, which would otherwise fit up to only four regular-sized cars. However, unlike the case with IKEA, Luvly O won't have to be assembled by buyers. These micro cars will be shipped from the main factory to regional factories in flatpacks and then will be assembled there.

Interior profile of the Luvly O micro electric car

The company is also highlighting the fact that the Luvly O requires up to 80% less energy for production and use than a standard EV. That's not all about the environmental credentials of the EV. In fact, all parts of the vehicle are recyclable and can be manufactured from renewable materials.

In terms of dimensions, the EV is longer than a Citroen Ami but shorter than a Fiat 500. It gets a minimalistic exterior design language, sans a grille and recessed round headlights. It features semi-exposed wheels and no rear glass. The micro EV can seat two people and gets a boot space of 267-litre.

The microcar weighs less than 400 kg and requires only 6 kWh/100 km to move. Though the range is on the lower side, the car seems to be fit for day-t-day urban needs. Additionally, the battery is divided into two removable pieces that can be charged at home, with each module taking only one hour to charge from a regular outlet anywhere in Europe.

The production timeline of the Luvly O micro electric car is, however, still not clear. Though the company has a fill-out form on its official website for those interested in buying the EV.

