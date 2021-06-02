Tesla to recall nearly 6,000 cars in the US over faulty brake caliper bolts

Tesla to recall nearly 6,000 cars in the US over faulty brake caliper bolts1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
- Certain Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are affected due to the issue.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc is set to recall nearly 6,000 cars in the US over faulty brake caliper bolts, reports Reuters. These potentially loose brake calipers can cause a loss of tyre pressure.
