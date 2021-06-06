Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Tesla Model S Plaid, 'world's fastest car', shatters another record
Tesla Model S Plaid claims to be the quickest EV in production.

Tesla Model S Plaid, 'world's fastest car', shatters another record

1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla has listed the official quarter-mile time as 9.23 seconds and the speed at 249.5 kmph.
  • Tesla Model S Plaid is set for delivery on June 10.
  • Tesla Model S Plaid will come with a triple motor setup and estimated range of 627 km.

Just a few days ago Jay Leno announced that Tesla Model S Plaid registered a time of 9.247 seconds and a trap speed of 244.9 kmph. Now the electric car manufacturer has spilled the beans. It claims the Tesla Model S Plaid is even faster than the speed Jay Leno announced.

(Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk targeted by anonymous hacker group: Report)

Tesla has listed the official quarter-mile time as 9.23 seconds and the speed at 249.5 kmph. Tesla also claims the Model S Plaid as the quickest accelerating car in production currently.

However, $2.45 million costing Rimac Nevera electric car claims to have a 0-96 kmph sprint time of 1.85 seconds. This is quicker than Tesla Model S Plaid's claimed 1.99 seconds. But the Rimac model is a twin-seater hypercar and the Tesla Model S Plaid is a four-door sedan.

One thing however is clear. Tesla Model S Plaid is will deliver a sheer thrill down the spine of the driver for sure. The Tesla Model S Plaid is even faster than many supercars.

Tesla has been teasing the Model S Plaid since 2019 and its delivery was scheduled to start on June 3. But Tesla CEO Elon Musk on May 29 announced that the EV manufacturer is delaying its Model S Plaid delivery event as the electric car needs more tuning. The delivery event is now scheduled for June 10.

Musk described the Model S Plaid as a spaceship. "This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance," he wrote on Twitter.

Tesla claims the 2021 Model S will come with the most comprehensive set of changes in nearly a decade. The Model S Plaid is the top-performance variant of the electric sedan. It gets an elevated level of dynamic performance with its triple motor setup.

The Tesla Model S Plaid replaces the Model S Performance. It is expected to have a top speed of 321.87 kmph and a running range of 627 km on a single charge.

TRENDING NEWS

See All