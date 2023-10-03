Maruti Suzuki clocks best monthly sales ever in September

The carmaker sold more than 1.81 lakh passenger vehicles last month
The figure has grown by three per cent compared to the same period last year
The biggest highlight has been the increase in sales of its SUVs and other utility vehicles
The carmaker has seen a sales increase of more than 80 per cent in the segment
Maruti Suzuki currently leads the SUV segment in India with models like Fronx and Jimny
Between April and September, Maruti Suzuki has already sold more than 10 lakh cars across the country
The utility vehicle segment has seen a rise of 82% from the year-ago period
Brezza and Grand Vitara remain the two of the top-selling models in their respective SUV segments
Grand Vitara SUV recently clocked one lakh sales milestone within a year of launch