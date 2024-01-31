Tata to showcase Nexon CNG among 2 new concept cars at Bharat Mobility show

Tata Motors will showcase two new concept cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 event to be held in Delhi from February 1. The carmaker has announced that it will display seven cars, two of which are in concept form and two of them are slated for launch later this year. The most anticipated model among the seven to be showcased is the CNG version of the Nexon SUV, Tata's best-selling car in India.

The new concept cars from Tata Motors also include a new Dark Edition version of Safari. The carmaker will also introduce a Dark edition of the Nexon

The two concept cars to be showcased by Tata Motors at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 are the Nexon iCNG concept and the Safari Dark concept on the facelift version of the SUV launched recently. This is the first time that Tata will showcase the Nexon SUV with CNG kit. The SUV, which is already sold in ICE and electric avatar, does not have a CNG version yet. Tata will equip the Nexon with its iCNG dual-cylinder technology which made its debut in the Altroz and Punch recently. Tata also said that the Safari Dark edition concept will come with new design elements as well as features.

Among the other concept cars to be showcased by Tata Motors at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 were earlier showcased at the Auto Expo held in January last year. One of these models include the Altroz Racer Concept. The Altroz Racer is the more powerful version of the standard Altroz premium hatchback. It comes powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It produces 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. These power outputs are more than the Altroz iTurbo. Also, the gearbox has been upgraded, the Altroz Racer gets a 6-speed unit instead of a 5-speed unit.

The Curvv and Harrier EVs are expected to be launched later this year along with two other electric cars from the carmaker. Among other cars, Tata will also include the recently-launched Punch EV and a dark edition version of the Nexon EV.

Also watch: Tata Punch EV first drive review

Tata Motors will also display its latest safety technology through the Safari SUV. The carmaker said it will have a demonstration of its safety features at its pavilion during the event.

First Published Date: