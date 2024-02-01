Tata Nexon CNG showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Tata Motors has revealed new Nexon CNG at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
The Nexon CNG will be the first car in India to get turbocharged petrol engine that can run on CNG.
It features twin-cylinder technology.
So, there is still usable boot space.
Nexon CNG uses a single ECU that can switch between CNG and petrol.
The sub-4 metre compact SUV can start directly on CNG.
There is leak detection feature and it can auto switch between fuels.
Tata Nexon iCNG will use the same petrol engine as the regular Nexon.
Tata Nexon iCNG will launch later this year in the Indian market.