Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Spec comparison

Tata Tiago CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG are two of the CNG powered popular cars in India.
By : Updated on : 30 May 2022, 01:14 PM
Tata Tiago CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG come powered by 1.2-litre engines.

Increasing fuel prices have driven vehicle owners and vehicle buyers towards cheaper fuel solutions. With electric vehicles still selling at extremely high price points in India, CNG appears like an affordable fuel alternative for vehicle owners and potential buyers. Auto manufacturers too are trying to leverage this by introducing a range of products with factory fitted CNG kits, which allow these cars to run on CNG alongside other fossil fuels like petrol.

(Also Read: This state exempts EVs, CNG cars from paying registration fees, other taxes)

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai - these three leading car brands in India have been introducing a host of CNG powered models that are widely popular as well. Here is a spec comparison between the Tata Tiago CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 CNG.

 Tata Tiago CNGHyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG
Price 6.28 lakh to 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom) 7.16 lakh to 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price

Tata Tiago CNG is priced between 6.28 lakh and 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios on the other hand comes priced between 7.16 lakh to 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

 Tata Tiago CNGHyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG
Engine1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol/CNG1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol/CNG
Transmission5-speed MT5-speed MT
Maximum power73.4 PS @ 6,000 rpm69 PS @ 6,000 rpm
Maximum torque95 Nm @ 3,500 rpm95.2 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Fuel efficiency26.49 km/kgNA

Engine and specification

Tata Tiago CNG gets power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine is good to churn out 73.4 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios too comes powered by a 1.2-litre engine, but that gets a four-cylinder setup.

This engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and generates 69 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Tata Motors claims the Tiago CNG is capable of offering 26.49 km/kg. while Hyundai has not mentioned the fuel efficiency of the Grand i10 Nios CNG.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 01:14 PM IST
