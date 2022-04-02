Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata teases 'brand new electric suv' concept ahead of debut next week

Tata Motors electric SUV concept has been teased ahead of the official arrival on April 6th.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 02 Apr 2022, 04:15 PM
Rumours hint that a new, longer-ranged Tata Nexon EV is lurking around the corner and might be unveiled soon but nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.

Tata Motors has teased the arrival of a new electric SUV concept that is slated to see the light of the day on April 6th. Albeit, there is no official indication as to what this model is going to be, it could either be an extension to the already present model range, or a completely new car concept all together. Whatever it may be, it is certain that Tata is all in on the electric technology and gunning to expand its battery-powered portfolio.

Rumours hint that a new, longer-ranged Nexon EV is lurking around the corner and might be unveiled soon but nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.

(Also Read: Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales)

The existing Nexon EV comes with a 30.2kW battery pack and offers a claimed range of 312km on a full charge. It sources power from a permanent magnet synchronous motor located at the front axle. This motor is capable of producing 127bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. It is capable of pushing the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds, and propel the car to a top speed of 120 kmph.

If the Nexon EV does get an update, it might also bring along subtle tweaks to the exteriors along with a new and modern infotainment system, and a handful of additional features.

In fact, Nexon EV has helped Tata Motors to become the most successful electric car brand in the country. It has crossed 13,500 unit sales within just two years of its launch. Moreover, the company has also recently rolled out the new Dark Edition of the electric SUV in July 2021.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2022, 04:15 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Cars Tata Motors Tata Cars India Tata Motors SUV electric SUV electric car
