Tata Safari SUVs become costlier. Check variants which are now pricier

Tata Motors has hiked prices of the automatic variants of its Safari three-row SUVs by up to ₹7,000. 2021 Tata Safari SUV is offered in nine automatic variants, which include XMA, XTA+, XZA, XZA+ 6-seater, XZA+, XZA+ 6-seater Adventure Edition, XZA+ Adventure Edition, XZA+ Gold 6-seater and XZA+ Gold.

Tata has increased the prices of XMA and XZA by ₹3000 and the price of XTA+ by ₹7000. Rest of the automatic variants have also become costlier by ₹2000. However, the company has not made any changes in the prices of Safari manual variants.

Tata Motors issued a statement which read, "The increase in the cost of other raw materials along with the increase in the prices of steel, aluminium and other precious metals has led to the decision to increase the prices of commercial vehicles."

Tata Motors is the latest carmaker in India to announce price hike. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki, Citroen, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have also announced to increase the prices of their vehicles from next month.

Earlier, Tata Motors had said that it is going to increase the prices of its commercial vehicles by 2.5 percent from January. The company has said that it has to take this step due to increase in commodity prices and increase in raw material cost. Prices of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, intermediate and light commercial vehicles, small commercial vehicles and buses will also increase.

Tata Safari SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which is able to generate maximum output of 168 bhp and comes with the choice of either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV also has three drive modes – City, Sports, Eco. With a three-row cabin layout, Safari comes in 6-seater and 7-seater options. It offers captain seats in the second row in the 6-seater variant.

Safari is offered with features such as an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connected car technology, Android Auto and Apple Car Play support, 9-speaker JBL sound system, wireless charger, air purifier, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic AC, tire pressure monitoring as well as EBD, ABS, traction control, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors and corner stability control are standard and safety features.