Tata Harrier, Safari first cars to earn Bharat NCAP safety rating

Both Harrier and Safari secured five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP crash test
Bharat NCAP revealed the result ofthe crash tests on Wednesday, December 20
The SUVs scored 30.08 points out of 32 in Adult Protection and 44.54 points out of 49 in Child Protection
The two SUVs are fitted with seven airbags out of which six are offered as standard
Harrier and Safari are already considered to be the two safest cars on Indian roads
In October this year, Tata Harrier and Safari also secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP
Tata Harrier facelift SUV was launched in September this year at a starting price of ₹15.49 lakh
Tata had also launched the new Safari SUV at the same time at a price of ₹16.19 lakh
Both SUVs are packed with safety features likes ESC, ABS, seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX among others