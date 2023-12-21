Tata Harrier, Safari first cars to earn Bharat NCAP safety rating

Published Dec 21, 2023

Both Harrier and Safari secured five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP crash test

Bharat NCAP revealed the result ofthe crash tests on Wednesday, December 20

The SUVs scored 30.08 points out of 32 in Adult Protection and 44.54 points out of 49 in Child Protection

The two SUVs are fitted with seven airbags out of which six are offered as standard

Harrier and Safari are already considered to be the two safest cars on Indian roads

In October this year, Tata Harrier and Safari also secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP

Tata Harrier facelift SUV was launched in September this year at a starting price of 15.49 lakh

Tata had also launched the new Safari SUV at the same time at a price of 16.19 lakh 

Both SUVs are packed with safety features likes ESC, ABS, seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX among others
