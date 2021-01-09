Tata Safari 2021 teased ahead of launch, pre-bookings to open soon

Tata Motors recently announced that its Gravitas seven-seat SUV will be known as the new 'Safari'. The model is set to break cover on January 26th and will be launched likely in February. The homegrown automaker has now teased the upcoming SUV on its social media handles ahead of the official debut later this month. Pre-bookings of the car will also commence soon.

The new teaser image (above) throws light on the front grille and headlamps of the Safari 2021. As visible, the upcoming SUV will feature a slightly different grille while the projector headlights remain more or less the same.

The pre-production version of the Safari 2021 was showcased at the Auto Expo last year, and the car was also spotted during rounds on the public roads several times in the past.

The new Safari will come based on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) architecture which is found on the current Harrier SUV. For the uninitiated, the OMEGARC platform is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. It will feature Tata's impact 2.0 design philosophy and will sit at the very top inside Tata's product lineup.

The Safari will come out to be slightly longer than the donor model and will offer a comparatively larger cabin space on the inside. It will get the signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, a seven-inch instrument panel, and more. It might also be offered in a six-seater configuration with caption seats.

The safety kit may include features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill hold control, and more.

Under the hood, it will come plonked with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.