Tata Punch SUV unveiled: Here are 10 things you should know

Tata Punch will be offered in four broad variants:
Punch will be offered in four broad variants, which Tata calls its'Personas', namely, Pure, Adventure Persona, Accomplished and Creative. Tata Punch Pure will get dual airbags, 15-inch wheels, dual drive mode and engine-start stop, among others. Over and above these, the Adventure Persona trim will come with steering-mounted control, front and rear power windows and central remote locking.
The Accomplished trim will get seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, passive entry, push-button start, among others. The fourth Creative trim will come with additional features such as auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology. (Check out the detailed report here)