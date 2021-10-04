Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch SUV for the Indian car market today. Tata Punch has generated a lot of buzz and could be a viable option for prospective buyers looking for an affordable vehicle with an SUV-ish body style. (Unveil report: Tata Punch SUV unveiled, may emerge as all-rounder in affordable package) Trending cars Maruti Suzuki baleno 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki ertiga 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare

While there is no direct rival for the Tata Punch, it could lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis once launched here. The launch itself is expected later this month as Tata Motors aims to make the most of the festive period in the country.

Tata Punch could challenge some very key players in the sub-compact SUV space.

Tata Punch unveiled: Expected price in India, bookings & features -

*That is all from the unveil event of the Tata Punch sub-compact SUV. Its launch will take place at some point this month. Check out more images here.

*Bookings for Tata Punch is now open at ₹21,000. Prospective customers can choose digital platform as well as make bookings at Tata Motors' dealerships.

*Tata Punch will be offered in four personas. Pure gets dual airbags, 15-inch wheels, dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors, rear flat floor. The colour options available are White and Grey.

*Then there is Adventure persona. Some of its highlights are 4-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted control, front and rear power windows and central remote locking.

*The third persona is Accomplished which has seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, passive entry, push-button start, six-way height-adjustable seats and cruise control.

*Creative is the fourth persona. It is offered in Red, Blue and dual-tone colour themes. It gets projector head lights and LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology.

Tata Punch goes to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds, takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph.

*Tata Motors says Punch will appeal to a wide variety of customers, whether for daily city commutes or for the occasional job off beaten path.

*Under the hood is a 1.2 Revotron with Dynapro Technology. Punch goes to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds, takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph.

*Tata Motors underlines the safety credentials of Punch. Based on ALFA-ARC archietcture, it gets 187 mm ground clearance , 20.3 degree approach angle and has 370 mm water-wading capability. There is also a traction mode in the car for enhanced grip where required.

*High ground clearance, commanding view of the road ahead, spaciousness for all passengers, safety and ability to navigate through various terrains - these are the attributes Tata Motors focused on with its SUVs. Company adds there is nothing much currently in the market which offers all of these in a compact overall proportion.

*Tata Motor underlines the growing preference for SUVs in India. The company further points to how the SUV segment has matured and that it is well-placed to reap the benefits.

*Unveil event of Tata Punch gets underway

*Punch underlines the well-established fact that more and more car buyers are preferring an SUV body shape in their next set of wheels. And it is not just in India but in several foreign markets. Yes, small hatchbacks may make more sense to buyers in Japanese and select European markets, especially when it comes to electric vehicles, but the popularity of SUVs elsewhere is only rising with passing time.

*Tata Punch micro SUV is underpinned by the auto manufacturer's latest ALFA-ARC architecture.

*Since it is being positioned as a crossover SUV, Punch is likely to get relatively large wheel arches, black body cladding and a bold face.

*When can you book Tata Punch?

Tata Motors is expected to start accepting bookings for Punch after the unveil today. It is expected that the SUV can be reserved at around ₹20,000 payment at any of the company dealerships.

*Tata Punch will get a Nexon-like infotainment screen. What does that mean? Well, the Harman system is expected to be the same size as the one found inside Nexon and Altroz. (Read full report here)

* It is already confirmed that Punch will get a dual-tone cabin theme with couloured-accents on the AC vents. There will also be a three-spoked, flat-bottom steering wheel. (More details here)