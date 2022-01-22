Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Punch becomes costlier. Check new prices here

Tata Punch becomes costlier. Check new prices here

Tata Punch has become a fairly popular car soon after its launch.While the popular base-spec Pure and Pure Rhythm trims of the Punch have went on to become costlier by 16,000, the prices of other trims have been revised by 11,000.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jan 2022, 10:40 AM
Tata Punch has become a fairly popular car soon after its launch.

Tata Motors has announced a price hike on its Punch sub-compact SUV within months of the car's launch. It went on sale in the Indian market in October 2021 and just within three months of launch, the car has become expensive by as much as 16,000. 

While the popular base-spec ‘Pure’ and ‘Pure Rhythm’ trims of the subcompact SUV are now costlier by 16,000, the prices of other trims have been revised by 11,000. 

Commenting on the latest price revision Tata Motors said, “While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike".



For the customers who booked the car before January 18th, older prices will come into effect. 

Also, what should be noted is that the company has introduced a price decrement on the Punch's top-spec ‘Creative’ and ‘Creative Ira’ variants in both manual and automated manual transmission guise. These models have now become more affordable by 10,000. 

The Tata Punch has went on to become one of the most popular cars to be launched by the company in the recent times. The car's high demand has also resulted in higher waiting period for customers. 



At the heart of the new Tata Punch sits a 86hp 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission. The company might also introduce a turbo-petrol engine going forward. 

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2022, 10:40 AM IST
