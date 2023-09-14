Tata Nexon, Nexon EV facelift to launch: What should be the price?

Tata Nexon and Nexon EV facelift: Price expectations The outgoing version of the Tata Nexon SUV was offered at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price went up to ₹14.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec XZA Plus LUXS variant with 1.5-litre diesel unit. The new Nexon SUV price is expected to start from ₹7.50 lakh and is likely to go up to around ₹15-lakh mark. Reports claimed the price of Nexon has been leaked and will start from ₹7.39 lakh. However, Tata Motors issued a clarification that it is not true. As far as the price of the Nexon EV facelift is concerned, Tata Motors has been offering the electric SUV in two versions - Prime and Max. They were priced between ₹16.50 lakh and ₹19.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Nexon EV price is likely to start from around ₹15 lakh and go up to ₹20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Nexon EV and its significance in resurgence of Tata Motors Nexon EV will remain one of the significant models to roll out of Tata Motors' assembly lines. It is the first electric vehicle that has raised hope of EVs becoming mainstream in India. Every two out of five electric cars sold in India are Tata Nexon EV. Such is the dominance of the electric SUV, that it contributes nearly half of EV sales for the carmaker. Tata is currently the undisputed leader in the electric passenger vehicle segment with a whopping market share of more than 80 per cent. That is to say four out of every five electric cars sold in India are from Tata Motors. Together with its ICE avatar, the Nexon EV forms a formidable brand that is threatening the popularity of some of its fancier Korean rivals. The new Nexon EV has not only changed from the outside, or carries similar feature to the facelift version of its ICE avatar. The electric SUV now offers more bank for the buck with improved range and more.