Tata Nexon EV Max to launch tomorrow: Features, range and price expectations

Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge in real world conditions, which is a slight improvement over the standard Nexon EV models.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the 2022 Nexon EV Max SUV, which will be positioned above the standard Nexon EV, on Wednesday in India. Tata Motors will offer a bigger battery pack inside the Nexon EV Max, which promises to improve its range compared to the standard models. With the new Nexon electric SUV, Tata Motors hopes to strengthen its hold in the EV four-wheeler segment in coming days.

According to Tata Motors, the new Nexon EV Max will offer a real-world range of around 300 kms on a single charge. Tata has claimed the Nexon EV Max can be driven from Mumbai to Pune and back without worrying about a recharge, The distance between the two cities is 304 kms by road. Tata has also said that the Nexon EV Max can cover similar road trips between Bangalore and Mysore, Delhi and Kurukshetra, Chennai and Pondicherry among others.

Tata Nexon EV Max will come with a larger 40kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric SUV is also likely to get a more powerful 6.6kW AC charger to reduce its charging time. The existing standard Nexon EV models come equipped with a 30 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 312 kms on a single charge, though, in real-world conditions, the actual range is around 250 kms on a single charge.

According to teasers released by Tata Motors recently, the long-range Nexon EV will sport largely the same looks like the existing car. However, it may use revised 5-spoke alloy wheels and rear disc brakes. The electric SUV will get a new Park Mode. In addition to that, instead of a rotary gear selector, there is a new screen displaying P-R-N-D. Close to the screen, the toggle for the electronic parking brake (EPB) and auto hold (first for a sub-4 metre SUV) has been placed. The SUV will also get a hill descent control button placed below the climate control knobs.

The new Nexon EV Max is also likely to get adjustable regenerative braking and the teaser also hints at two buttons with battery icons next to the EPB, and this might be an indication of the same.

The price of the Nexon EV currently available in the market starts from ₹14.80 lakh and goes up to almost ₹18 lakh. Expect the long-range Tata Nexon EV Max to cost around ₹3-4 lakh more, which could go up to ₹20 lakh. It will take on rivals like MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona among its rivals.

