Tata Motors rolls out first 2021 Safari SUV as production begins

Tata Motors has revealed the first look at its 2021 Safari SUV on Thursday. The carmaker has rolled out the first of the 2021 Tata Safari SUV ahead of its formal debut later this month. In a flag-off ceremony, the first Safari was rolled out of the line from its plant in Pune.

The bookings for the Safari SUV will also begin soon.

The design of the new Safari SUV bears Tata's Impact 2.0 design language that showcases its all-purpose nature. The new Safari SUV, previously codenamed Gravitas and showcased at the Auto Expo last year, has a more enhanced stance in its new avatar.

The carmaker has already revealed key details like the imposing new front grille, the iconic stepped roof with chrome garnish on the D pillar, and an imposing tailgate as some of its key design highlights. The wheel arches are also rather imposing, enhancing the rugged nature of the SUV that promises to take on any terrain.

The interior of the Safari takes the premium element even higher, with the rich Oyster White interior theme, paired with Ash Wood dashboard.

Unveiling the first official look of the new Tata Safari, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy. The new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of Power, Performance, Presence and Prestige to ‘Reclaim Your Life’. We look forward to making the Safari rule the Indian roads once again."

2021 Tata Safari SUV embodies the Land Rover D8 inspired OMEGARC platform. Under the hood, the new Tata Safari will be plonked with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will likely come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.