Tata Motors tweets on 10,000th Safari unit roll out, removes post later

Tata Motors took to Twitter on Thursday to inform it has rolled out the 10,000th Safari SUV facility in Pune. The post, however, was taken down within a few hours. The company later informed HT Auto that the tweet, which also had a photo of the unit being rolled out, was shared by mistake and is 'factually incorrect.'

Safari, which was earlier showcased by Tata as Gravitas SUV during Auto Expo last year, was rebadged and launched as Safari on February 22 this year. Tata had discontinued the earlier model of Safari SUVs much earlier.

Tata Safari is available in variants like XE, XM, XMA, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, XZA, and XZA+ options. It comes in both six and seven-seater seating layouts. The Safari gets only a diesel engine under the hood. The Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged engine is capable of churning out 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well.

The SUV is based on the Harrier five-seat SUV and also features a similar styling as well. It is the second model after Harrier to be based on the Omegarc architecture which is derived from the Land Rover's D8 platform.

As far as features are concerned, the Safari gets an 8.8-inch touch screen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument console which is similar to the one seen inside Harrier. Among other features are a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

Safari also the first Tata SUV to get an electronic parking brake instead of the conventional lever-type handbrake.

2021 Tata Safari SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and went up to ₹21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XZ+ Adventure Persona trim. However, since its launch, Safari has received price hikes in the past few months. The price of the SUV now starts at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XE variant, up by around ₹30,000 compared to the launch price. The top-end XZA Plus Adventure now costs ₹21.81 (ex-showroom)