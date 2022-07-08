Tata Motors records nearly 50% jump in global sales between April and June

Tata Motors is currently among the top three carmakers in India, its biggest market. The carmaker is locked in a tight race with Korean manufacturer Hyundai Motor to become the second largest carmaker in India.

Tata Motors has recorded nearly 50 per cent jump in global sales in the first three months of the ongoing financial year. On Friday, the carmaker announced that its global wholesales, which also includes British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, has increased by 48 per cent to 3,16,443 units between April and June this year. Tata Motors is currently among the top three carmakers in India, its biggest market. The carmaker is locked in a tight race with Korean manufacturer Hyundai Motor to become the second largest carmaker in India.

Tata Motors also said that its global sales of passenger vehicles stood at 2,12,914 units. During the same quarter last year, Tata Motors had sold 1,61,780 units globally. Jaguar Land Rover, the British carmaker owned by Tata Motors, sold 82,587 units during the first three months of the last quarter. While Jaguar sold 14,596 units, Land Rover sold 67,991 units during this period. Overall, Jaguar Land Rover's sales in these three months has declined compared to the same period last year when it sold 97,141 units.

Tata Motors also said that it had dispatched 2,14,250 units to dealers during the same period. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the first quarter stood at 1,03,529 units, which is an increase of more than 50 percent.

Earlier last week, Tata Motors announced that it registered a whopping 87 per cent sales growth in June with 45,197 units sold in India. Tata sold 24,110 units during the same month last year. The automaker also claimed that SUV sales constituted 68 per cent of total sales in the first quarter of the current financial year, marking a 181 per cent growth compared to the same period of last fiscal.

The automaker also reported that it sold 130,125 units of passenger vehicles in the last quarter during April and June 2022. The automaker registered 64,386 units in the same quarter last year. This results in the automaker posting an impressive 102 per cent sales growth in the first quarter of this fiscal.

