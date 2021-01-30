Tata Motors launches Limited Edition Tiago at 5.79 lakh.

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of its popular hatchback Tiago today. The hatchback, called Tiago Limited Edition, commemorates the first anniversary of the Tiago refresh range.

The limited edition Tata Tiago has been launched at a price of ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier in 2020, Tata launched the BS 6 version of the Tiago which is part of its 'New Forever' range. Tiago 2020 gets slight design upgrades and the car is available in both manual and AMT options. Under the hood is the new Revotron 1.2 l BS 6 petrol engine.

Building on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission, with three single tone colours - Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey.

Some of the features added to the limited edition Tiago include a new 14-inch bold black alloy wheels, a 5-inch infotainment touchscreen that has 3D navigation through Navimaps, reverse parking sensor with display, voice command recognition and image and video playback. It also gets a rear parcel shelf.

Commenting on the launch of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Marketing Head, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product’s BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers."

Tata Tiago has been a strong performer for the Indian car maker, a fact underlined when it rolled out the 3,00,000th unit from its Sanand plant in Gujarat last year. First launched in 2016, Tiago was the first product under the company's IMPACT design philosophy and sought to offer a host of features and a planted drive at a rather attractive price point.

Tiago forms an important part in Tata's entry-level product offerings and has managed to find many takers - over three lakh - in the nearly four years since its first launch. Tata says that the car's looks as well as feature list is what has helped it connect with prospective buyers while its starting price of ₹4.69 lakh (ex showroom) also helps it take on direct rivals.

Tiago has manages to get a four-star rating from Global NCap safety tests and its feature list includes dual air bags, rear parking assist and brake force distribution.