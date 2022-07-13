Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant

The new Tata Nexon XM+ (S) has been placed between the two variants - XM (S) and the XZ+.

Tata Motors on Wednesday introduced a new variant of its much popular Nexon SUV in India. The company introduced the new Nexon XM+(S) trim starting at ₹9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new trim is available for purchase in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red and Foliage Green colour options. And has been placed between two variants - XM (S) and the XZ+.

(Also Read: Tata Motors records nearly 50% jump in global sales between April and June)

Some of the key feature highlights on the new variant include an electric sunroof, 7" floating infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi-drive modes, 12 V rear power socket, and a shark fin antenna.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

“We are elated to witness the continued affinity of our consumers with the Nexon brand. The upward trajectory of Nexon sales in the country is backed by its immense popularity, recognition and our promise to deliver the best to the customers. With more than 3,50,000 Nexons on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the #1 SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, paving the way for other segment-defining products from our stable," said Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

“Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+(S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms," added Amba.

Introduced in 2017, the Tata Nexon has emerged as one of the top-selling cars in India. Recently, it featured as the 4th top-selling car in the country, and the best-selling in its segment.

First Published Date: