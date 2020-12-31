Tata Altroz Turbo vs Hyundai i20 Turbo: Specification comparison

Tata Motors is planning several major launches for 2021 and the list also includes the awaited Altroz Turbo variant. Recently, the car has also been teased ahead of its January 13th launch.

The Altroz was originally launched in the country earlier this year in January. The car was introduced in two engine options - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, but was kept devoid of the turbo-ed powertrain.

In the new avatar, the Altroz is bound to receive the slightly de-tuned version of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol which is found on the Nexon sub-compact SUV. In Altroz, this model will produce 110 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. This is slightly less than Nexon's 120PS/170Nm. The transmission option on the new Altroz Turbo will include a five-speed manual gearbox initially. Also, it is said to receive a DCT automatic gearbox (a first for Tata Motors) in the later stage. The pricing of the Tata Altroz Turbo is yet to be revealed.

The new Altroz Turbo will be a direct competition to the Hyundai i20 Turbo which was introduced in the market sometime back. The i20 is available with three engine options - 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol, 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, and 1.5-litre U2 diesel. The 1.0-litre GDi petrol is available with two transmission options - Intelligent manual transmission and Dual-clutch transmission. The output from this unit stands at 120 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 171 Nm at 1,500 ~ 4,000 rpm.

The pricing of the Hyundai i20 Turbo starts from ₹8.79 lakh and extends up to ₹11.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note: Tata Motors is yet to reveal the official specification sheet of the Altroz Turbo. The figures indicated above are only the expected output numbers.