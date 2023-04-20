Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Specs compared

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the Altroz iCNG in India at a price of 21,000. The Altroz CNG comes as the latest model from Tata Motors, armed with the company's iCNG technology. With this, Tata Motors enters the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment of the Indian car market, which also has models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG in the same space.

Tata Altroz CNG is the latest entrant in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment of the Indian car market.

Tata Motors is expected to start deliveries of the Tata Altroz iCNG in May this year, and the official price reveal will take place in the coming few days. It would be available in four variants: XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. There would be four different colour options: Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.

Before the Altroz iCNG goes on sale, here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the three premium hatchbacks in India that come equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Dimension

Tata Altroz iCNG measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width, and 1,523 mm in height. Also, it has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm and 165 mm ground clearance. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG come measuring 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height. Also, these two models have a 2,520 mm wheelbase and 170 mm of ground clearance.

 Tata Altroz iCNGMaruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNGToyota Glanza CNG
Length3,990 mm3,990 mm3,990 mm
Width1,755 mm1,745 mm1,745 mm
Height1,523 mm1,500 mm1,500 mm
Wheelbase2,501 mm2,520 mm2,520 mm
Ground clearance165 mm170 mm170 mm

Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Powertrain

Tata Altroz iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a CNG kit. The engine churns out 72 hp of peak power and 103 Nm of torque in CNG mode. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox for transmission duty.

 Tata Altroz iCNGMaruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNGToyota Glanza CNG
Engine1.2-litre1.2-litre1.2-itre
Transmission5-speed MT5-speed MT5-speed MT
Maximum power72 hp76 hp76 hp
Maximum torque103 Nm98.5 Nm98.5 Nm

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG come powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor mated to a CNG kit. This power mill kicks out 76 hp of peak power and 98.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2023, 13:21 PM IST
TAGS: Baleno Altroz Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Tata Altorz CNG Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG Toyota Glanza CNG
