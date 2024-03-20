Suzuki trademarks Escudo and Torqnado names in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki , has filed trademark for two new names in India. The new names include Escudo and Torqnado, which received approval earlier this month. Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce as many as eight new models in the country across petrol, hybrid, electric and flex-fuel engine options. The new names could be used for any of the upcoming offerings.

It’s noteworthy that Suzuki already uses the Escudo name in Japan, which is used for the Suzuki Vitara SUV in the market. However, the Torqnado name is completely new to the stable. While automakers tend to register multiple names for future use, not all of them make it to the market in the form of products.

In several cases, carmakers would want to trademark a name to ensure the copyright on the same remains under their purview in the said market. A case in point is the Ford Endeavour that’s sold as the Everest globally. When Ford decided to bring the full-size SUV to India, the Everest name’s rights were with Maruti Suzuki, barring the American automaker from using the same in the country, prompting Ford to opt for the Endeavour name instead.

Maruti Suzuki has a host of new offerings lined up for launch starting this year itself. The company has the next-generation Swift and Dzire on the cards that will arrive in a few weeks. Both models will continue with the popular nameplates in the latest avatar. The company will also introduce the production version of the eVX electric SUV concept towards the end of this year with a 2025 launch target. The eVX is expected to carry over the concept name on the production version, which will be Maruti’s foray into the EV space.

This will be followed by the three-row version based on the Grand Vitara (codename Y17), an electric MPV (codename YMC), an entry-level electric hatchback (codename K-EV), a micro SUV (codename Y43), and a new three-row compact SUV (codename YDB). One of these models could likely use the newly trademarked names.

