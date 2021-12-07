Sodium-ion batteries may dethrone lithium-ion batteries soon: Details here

Even two decades ago, driving an electric vehicle used to be something out of science fiction books. However, the story is completely different in 2021. While lithium-ion batteries are predominantly being used as the power source for a wide range of electric vehicles, there are other different battery technologies as well.

(Also Read: Bounce Inifinity E1 vs Ola S1: Which offers the most attractive proposition?)

Several auto manufacturer, battery technology developers and startups are working on new battery technologies that are more efficient, offers a longer range and have higher power density compared to conventional batteries. While conventional and widely-used lithium-ion batteries are playing a vital role in the development of electric vehicles, they are very expensive to produce and unstable in high temperatures.

As the researchers and battery manufacturers are searching for more sustainable replacement materials for lithium, one alternative is making quite a buzz - sodium. In the periodic table, lithium and sodium are neighbours, which means they offer similar properties and can both be used for battery cell manufacturing.

Sodium-ion batteries can offer some crucial advantages to EV manufacturers and consumers - sustainability, affordability, and increased safety. However, the energy density in sodium-ion batteries is lower than lithium-ion counterparts. Though this issue is likely to be improved over the next few years with constantly improving technologies.

This is why several battery manufacturers are exploring the possibility to use sodium-ion batteries in the upcoming electric vehicles, in place of the traditional lithium-ion batteries. Here are three key reasons why sodium-ion batteries can become a suitable alternative to lithium-ion batteries.