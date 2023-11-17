Hyundai updates Ioniq 5 with N badging. Will it come to India?

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is almost a sports car with enhanced performance
This sporty version of the Hyundai EV is much different from the ones sold in India
It comes with exclusive N badging and other cosmetic changes on the outside
There are orange inserts all around the EV along with orange brake calipers with B badging
The cabin has also been modified to suit its sporty character with new features
The bucket seats will come with N-Line badging along with updated all-black upholstery
It also gets specially-tuned Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering system with a quicker steering ratio
The 8-speed DCT gearbox gets e-shift tech that offers feel of driving an ICE sports car
The N Active Sound+ feature used in the EV creates fake ICE-like engine sounds
Offered with AWD system, the Ioniq 5 N can churn out 641 hp of power
The EV comes with dual-motor setup mated to a bigger 84 kWh battery pack
The Ioniq 5 N can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has top speed of 260 kmph