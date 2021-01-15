Skoda Superb refreshed, gets plethora of visual and tech-based updates

Skoda Superb has long been acclaimed for boasting of highlights that are found in luxury cars several segments above. In line with continuing to build on this attribute, Skoda Auto on Friday unveiled the new range of Superb sedan which now gets several notable updates to how it looks from the outside and to what it has on offer to occupants in the cabin.

Superb SportLine has been priced at ₹31.99 lakh while Laurin & Klement is priced at ₹34.99 lakh (ex showroom). For these prices, the car now boasts of several highlights like a sleeker headlight unit which merges with the radiator grille and has LED DRLs integrated. The LED unit is equipped with 'coming in/leaving home' illumination and LED turn indicators are standard. The car maker also highlights the adaptive front lighting system for enhanced on-road visibility. These respond to change in speed, light and weather conditions.

The fog lights on the Superb now make use of four diodes which also help in visibility, especially in low-light conditions.

Inside, the Superb promises to be even more premium and feature-packed. The eight-inch infotainment system tries to be the jewel in the Superb's crown. This floating display with a glass design gets proximity sensors and is part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation. There is support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Type C USB ports, wireless charging for compatible phones and Bluetooth audio streaming option.

Skoda Superb's cabin gets an eight-inch infotainment screen.

Aesthetically, the Superb now benefits from a piano black decor with Stone Beige or Coffee Brown perforated leather upholstery. A three-spoked steering wheel design makes its way in and on the inside of Superb SportLine, this is flat-bottomed out. Here, black Alcantara sports seats with integrated headrests and the paddle shifters are the other highlights.

The new Superb makes use of a 360-degree camera and supports Park Assist. Skoda says the Park Assist system requires space which is 60 cms longer than the car to assist in parallel parking.

Park Assist and 360-degree camera helps Skoda Superb automatically identify appropriate parking space among parallel or perpendicular vehicles.

Skoda is hoping now that with all the updates, Superb - first launched in India in 2004, continues to find favour among buyers. "With its compelling combination of elegant design, luxurious interiors, plentiful space, and distinctive presence, the saloon has been a favourite for many 'value luxury' seekers in India," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India. "The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all."