Skoda Slavia sedan launched: Five things you need to know

Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan was officially launched on Monday with the model with the 1.0-litre TSI engine starting at ₹10.69 lakh and going up to ₹15.39 lakh for the top-end Style variant with AT and sunroof. The Slavia is the second model, after Kushaq, to be based on Skoda's MQB platform and is looking at revitalizing the sedan space in the country.
While there is a more powerful 1.5-litre engine with DSG also scheduled for a launch come Thursday, the sedan overall is making some very bold promises.
Here are five key things you need to know about Skoda Slavia:
Skoda is offering Slavia in three broad variants - Active, Ambition and Style. The 1.0-litre petrol engine is standard across all three variants while the 1.5-litre motor is only being offered with the top Style variant.
In terms of transmission options, the 1.0-litre engine comes mated to either a manual unit or an AT. The 1.5-litre motor is paired with manual or a DSG unit.
In terms of specifications, the 1.0-litre engine puts out 113 bhp and offers 175 Nm of torque. The more powerful 1.5-litre unit puts out around 148 bhp and has 250 Nm of torque.
|Skoda Slavia
|Honda City
|Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|Engine
|1-litre, 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine
|1.5-litre i-VTEC, i-DTEC engine
|1.5-litre nat-asp engine with mild-hybrid
|1-litre Kappa turbo, 1.5-litre MPi, CRDi engine
|Power
|113.4bhp at 5000-5500rpm, 148bhp at 5000-6000rpm
|119bhp at 6600rpm, 97.8bhp at 3600rpm
|103.5bhp at 6000rpm
|118bhp at 6000rpm, 113.4bhp at 6300rpm, 113.4bhp at 4000rpm
|Torque
|175Nm at 1750-4500 rpm, 250Nm at 1500-3500rpm
|145Nm at 4300rpm, 200Nm at 1750rpm
|138Nm at 4400rpm
|172Nm at 1500-4000rpm, 250Nm at 4500rpm, 143Nm at 1500-2700rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed MT, AT and 7 speed DSG
|6-speed MT and 7-step CVT
|5-speed MT, 4-speed torque converter
|6-speed MT, 8-step CVT, 7-speed DCT
There are multiple colour options that are available on the Skoda Slavia. These include Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red and Candy White.
Depending on the variant selected, the sedan comes with LED head light units with L-shaped DRLs, a hexagonal front grille with chrome surround, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents on the door handles and a sunroof with anti-pinch technology.
Again depending on the variant, the Slavia offers a number of feature options to the owner. The list includes a 10-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Skoda Connect apps, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, all-digital eight-inch driver display, multiple Type C charging points, cooled glove-box, multiple speakers, tweeters and sub-woofer.
Slavia measures 4541 mm in length, 1752 mm in width, 1487 mm in height. The sedan has a wheelbase of 2651 mm and a remarkably big boot at 521 litres.
|Skoda Slavia
|Honda City
|Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|Length
|4541mm
|4549mm
|4490mm
|4440mm
|Width
|1752mm
|1748mm
|1730mm
|1729mm
|Height
|1487mm
|1489mm
|1485mm
|1475mm
|Wheelbase
|2651mm
|2600mm
|2650mm
|2600mm
|Boot space
|521 Litres
|506 Litres
|510 Litres
|480 Litres
|Ground clearance
|N.A
|165 mm
|170 mm
|165 mm
|Wheel
|16-inch
|15-inch, 16-inch
|15-inch, 16-inch
|15-inch, 16-inch
Skoda Slavia is an India-first and an India-specific model and will go head-on against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Skoda is underlining the premium credentials of the vehicle and is looking at selling around 3,000 units of the sedan each month.