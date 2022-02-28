Skoda Slavia sedan launched: Five things you need to know

Skoda Slavia enters to compete in the mid-size sedan space, a segment that has been conceding ground to SUVs in recent times.

Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan was officially launched on Monday with the model with the 1.0-litre TSI engine starting at ₹10.69 lakh and going up to ₹15.39 lakh for the top-end Style variant with AT and sunroof. The Slavia is the second model, after Kushaq, to be based on Skoda's MQB platform and is looking at revitalizing the sedan space in the country.

While there is a more powerful 1.5-litre engine with DSG also scheduled for a launch come Thursday, the sedan overall is making some very bold promises.

Here are five key things you need to know about Skoda Slavia:

Slavia variants, engine and transmission choices:

Skoda is offering Slavia in three broad variants - Active, Ambition and Style. The 1.0-litre petrol engine is standard across all three variants while the 1.5-litre motor is only being offered with the top Style variant.

In terms of transmission options, the 1.0-litre engine comes mated to either a manual unit or an AT. The 1.5-litre motor is paired with manual or a DSG unit.

In terms of specifications, the 1.0-litre engine puts out 113 bhp and offers 175 Nm of torque. The more powerful 1.5-litre unit puts out around 148 bhp and has 250 Nm of torque.

Skoda Slavia Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Hyundai Verna Engine 1-litre, 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine 1.5-litre i-VTEC, i-DTEC engine 1.5-litre nat-asp engine with mild-hybrid 1-litre Kappa turbo, 1.5-litre MPi, CRDi engine Power 113.4bhp at 5000-5500rpm, 148bhp at 5000-6000rpm 119bhp at 6600rpm, 97.8bhp at 3600rpm 103.5bhp at 6000rpm 118bhp at 6000rpm, 113.4bhp at 6300rpm, 113.4bhp at 4000rpm Torque 175Nm at 1750-4500 rpm, 250Nm at 1500-3500rpm 145Nm at 4300rpm, 200Nm at 1750rpm 138Nm at 4400rpm 172Nm at 1500-4000rpm, 250Nm at 4500rpm, 143Nm at 1500-2700rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT, AT and 7 speed DSG 6-speed MT and 7-step CVT 5-speed MT, 4-speed torque converter 6-speed MT, 8-step CVT, 7-speed DCT

Slavia colour options and exterior highlights:

There are multiple colour options that are available on the Skoda Slavia. These include Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red and Candy White.

Depending on the variant selected, the sedan comes with LED head light units with L-shaped DRLs, a hexagonal front grille with chrome surround, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents on the door handles and a sunroof with anti-pinch technology.

Slavia cabin highlights:

Again depending on the variant, the Slavia offers a number of feature options to the owner. The list includes a 10-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Skoda Connect apps, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, all-digital eight-inch driver display, multiple Type C charging points, cooled glove-box, multiple speakers, tweeters and sub-woofer.

Slavia dimensions:

Slavia measures 4541 mm in length, 1752 mm in width, 1487 mm in height. The sedan has a wheelbase of 2651 mm and a remarkably big boot at 521 litres.

Skoda Slavia Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Hyundai Verna Length 4541mm 4549mm 4490mm 4440mm Width 1752mm 1748mm 1730mm 1729mm Height 1487mm 1489mm 1485mm 1475mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2600mm 2650mm 2600mm Boot space 521 Litres 506 Litres 510 Litres 480 Litres Ground clearance N.A 165 mm 170 mm 165 mm Wheel 16-inch 15-inch, 16-inch 15-inch, 16-inch 15-inch, 16-inch

Slavia rivals:

Skoda Slavia is an India-first and an India-specific model and will go head-on against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Skoda is underlining the premium credentials of the vehicle and is looking at selling around 3,000 units of the sedan each month.

