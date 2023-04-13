Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched

Skoda Auto India confirmed in 2022 that they will bring special editions of the Kushaq and Slavia. Now, the brand has launched the Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Lava Blue Edition in the Indian market. Both vehicles will be sold only with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The Slavia Anniversary Edition costs ₹17.28 lakh for the manual gearbox while the automatic transmission is priced at ₹18.68 lakh. Then there is the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition which costs ₹17.99 lakh for the manual gearbox and ₹19.19 lakh for the automatic transmission.

The Lava Blue shade is Škoda’s extremely popular option long available with the Octavia and Superb sedans and the Kodiaq. This will be the first time that Škoda’s India 2.0 cars get this signature shade. The Slavia Anniversary Edition sits above the top-of-the-line Style variant and is equipped with all of the Style’s comfort and safety features with added embellishments.

The changes continue inside where the Slavia gets an ‘Anniversary Edition’ scuff plate along with an Anniversary Edition badge on the steering wheel. There are Aluminum pedals as well and the dashboard is dominated by a 25.4 cm infotainment system with ŠKODA Play Apps and Wireless SmartLink. The system is also bundled with a subwoofer and 380-watt audio system.

Powering the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition is the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine.

The Kushaq Lava Blue Edition sits between the Style and Monte Carlo variants. There are scuff plates that get the ‘KUSHAQ’ inscription. There is also a puddle lamp in each of its doors that project a Škoda logo while illuminating the ground below.

Both the cars get mudflaps in the front and rear and the front grille ribs get a chrome finish. There is a chrome garnish along the lower part of the doors and on the trunk. The C-pillar in the Slavia gets a foil with ‘Anniversary Edition’ branding, while the Kushaq carries an ’Edition’ plaquette at the B-pillar.' Apart from this, there are headrest pillows and textile mats as well.

The special editions of both vehicles will be offered in Lava Blue shade.

Both cars are also compatible with the E20 ethanol fuel mix and comply with the RDE emission norms that further improve fuel efficiency by up to five per cent in the Slavia and up to seven per cent in the Kushaq.

