Skoda reveals details about Kodiaq SUV facelift, to debut in April

Skoda is renewing the Kodiaq, a large SUV that first appeared in 2016 and reached the production of 600,000 vehicles, while being the first model of the Czech brand in this very popular category. Skoda has released three images of the facelift version of its Kodiaq SUV a few days before the official presentation.

With the release of the first images in the form of a design, Skoda gives a first look at the changes that will be included in the renewed Kodiaq in terms of design. In addition to the redesigned hood, the front features a more vertical, hexagonal Skoda grille with double rails.

The first of three sketches shows the front section of the car, featuring the redesigned bonnet and a more vertical grille, as well as a new, more aggressive bumper featuring "L" -shaped details framing the large air intake. The front apron has been redesigned, while the air intake has become wider.

The second design instead sees the front light clusters as protagonists, split into two LED elements: the upper one is characterised by a thinner cut than the current model, while the lower one, which integrates the fog lights, seems to be more embedded in the bodywork.

The third sketch, finally, portrays the rear lights, also made more streamlined and characterised by the now typical "Crystal Lighting" texture of the Bohemian House.

The design of the tail lights at the rear are thinner and are characterised by more edges. The crystal structure, which is a trademark of Skoda models, will also be present in the renewed Kodiaq, as well as their C-shaped design.

Skoda has not revealed anything more about the facelift version of Kodiaq SUV. No technical details are available about the SUV yet. However, if it reaches the Indian shores, it will come with a BS 6 engine. In all probability, a new hybrid versions will als be introduced based on electrified powertrains already available on other models of the Volkswagen group .

The world presentation of the renewed Skoda Kodiaq, which is also offered in a 7-seater version, will take place on April 13.