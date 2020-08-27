Skoda opens booking for Rapid AT at 25,000, deliveries to start next month

Skoda Auto India commenced the booking window for the much awaited new Rapid AT against a refundable fee of ₹25,000, across all its authorised dealership facilities in the country and on the Skoda Auto India website. The pre booked Skoda Rapid AT will be delivered to customers from 18 September 2020.

Earlier in May, Skoda launched the 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI at ₹7.49 lakh. It is a B-segment sedan which rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, VW Vento, Honda City and more such cars.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said, “Skoda Auto India recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 Turbocharged Stratified Injection engine offering the best of both worlds: exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the Rapid TSI range, at a very competitive price point."

“The new Rapid AT will offer a compelling combination of the brand’s timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary ‘value for money’ proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience," Hollis added.

At the heart of the new Skoda Rapid AT is the new TSI mill. Displacing 999 cm, the new three cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine fosters an astounding 110 PS (81 kW) of power at 5000 - 5500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1750 - 4000 rpm. The fuel efficiency too is exemplary. The new Rapid AT, with the six speed automatic transmission, is claimed to offer 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions.

When compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid AT offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, the new RAPID offers a 9% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor. The new Rapid AT is calibrated for refinement, efficiency as well as performance, and perfectly fits the urbane lifestyle of the Skoda Auto customers.