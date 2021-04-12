Skoda Octavia to get sportier, will now get Sportline version for the first time

Skoda is all set to add even more models to its wide Octavia range. The Czech carmaker has announced that it will offer the fourth generation of its 'bestseller' in a new and dynamic Sportline version.

Positioned somewhere between the regular model and the top-of-the-range RS model, this variant impresses with its black exterior elements, three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel and sports seats with integrated head restraints and ThermoFlux upholstery.

Both the hatchback version and the Combi wagon version can be ordered with optional DCC Dynamic Chassis Control and innovative assistance systems. The wide range of powertrains includes diesel, gasoline, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, as well as the Octavia G-TEC powered by compressed natural gas (CNG).

The exterior of the new model is defined by its black elements, reminiscent of the Sportline variants of other Skoda model ranges. The distinctive front spoiler, the Skoda grille frame and the 'Skoda' lettering on the tailgate are in high-gloss black. On the rear diffuser, which also comes in high-gloss black, a chrome trim adds a visual accent. The hatchback also sports a black rear spoiler.

Standard equipment for the Octavia Sportline includes 17-inch Pulsar alloy wheels with a polished black finish. Also available as an option are the 18-inch Vega metallic black wheels and, exclusively for the Sportline, the 19-inch Taurus alloy wheels, finished in polished black. The front wings are adorned with Sportline badges.

The interior of the Sportline trim of Octavia is inspired by the Style trim level and includes a textile finish for the instrument panel as well as Piano Black accent strips. The sports seats have integrated head rests and are equipped with breathable ThermoFlux upholstery. The multi-function sports steering wheel has three spokes and sports a Sportline badge, while the decorative sills of the front doors are marked 'Octavia'. In addition, the new model also impresses with its familiar Simply Clever solutions, such as a USB-C port in the rear view mirror.

In terms of technicalities, the Skoda Octavia Sportline will be available with virtually all engines in the Octavia range. This include the 2.0 TDI engine offering 115 hp, 150 hp and 200 hp. There is also the 1.5-litre eTSI mild-hybrid and a 190 hp 2.0 TSI, as well as a 204 hp plug-in alternative besides the 1.5-litre TGI CNG version too.