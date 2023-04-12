Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia could get a new Lava Blue paint scheme

Skoda Auto India has promised plenty of upgrades and special editions on the Kushaq and Slavia this year and one of the changes could be a new paint scheme on the models. Going by a leaked image, the Skoda Kushaq was recently spotted outside a dealership in the new Lava Blue paint scheme, which has been borrowed from the now-discontinued Octavia. The colour is also available in Skoda’s premium range including the Kodiaq and Superb.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 14:50 PM
The Skoda Kushaq was recently spied in the Lava Blue shade outside a dealership hinting at an imminent launch

With the Octavia discontinued, it seems that the Lava Blue shade will now serve its purpose on the Kushaq and Slavia instead. The colour option looks premium and will certainly add to the good looks of either Skoda offering. For those who missed out on getting the Octavia in this colour, the Slavia then would be your next choice. With the car already at the dealership, an official announcement seems imminent.

Also Read : Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb likely to be next

The Skoda Octavia was offered with the Lava Blue shade, which is still available on the Kodiaq and Superb

The Skoda Kushaq is presently offered in five monotone colours - Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel and Brilliant Silver. There are dual-tone options as well. The Skoda Slavia also gets the same colours but the Honey Orange is replaced by the Crystal Blue shade here. It needs to be seen if Skoda India will introduce the Lava Blue shade on the Slavia as an extra colour option or replace the Crystal Blue paint scheme altogether.

Both Skoda cars share the same MQB-A0-IN platform with power coming from 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, torque converter and 7-speed DSG unit. The Kushaq and Slavia are some of the safest cars to be built in India and carry an impressive five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test results.

Also Read : Slavia, Virtus follow Kushaq, Taigun's footsteps, score perfect 5 at Global NCAP

With an official announcement yet to be made, it needs to be seen if Skoda will bring feature or aesthetic upgrades along with the new colour option. Prices remain under wraps for now. The Skoda Slavia is the brand’s most affordable offering with prices starting from 11.39 lakh onwards, while the Kushaq range starts from 11.59 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 14:50 PM IST
