Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Skoda Kushaq a worthy rival to Creta and Seltos? Five key highlights
2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV broke cover on Thursday.

Skoda Kushaq a worthy rival to Creta and Seltos? Five key highlights

2 min read . 01:05 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Skoda Kushaq will have two engine options and will have a packed feature list with a spacious cabin.
  • When launched, Kushaq from Skoda will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others.

Skoda Kushaq has been officially unveiled for the Indian auto market, one where mid-size SUVs are quite the craze and is a field currently dominated by Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier. Kushaq, the name, means emperor but does the product have what it takes to rule this extremely competitive segment?


(Also see: More pics of Skoda Kushaq)


Here are five key points to note about Skoda Kushaq and if it has the potential needed to take the segment by storm:

1

The What and Where:

Skoda Kushaq SUV is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and will be manufactured at the company's plant in Chakan. This plant has been upgraded to make use of the new platform and manufacture vehicles. Interesting to note here is that this is the same platform which will also be used to manufacture Taigun SUV from Volkswagen. The Taigun is the technical cousin of Kushaq.


2

Design Philosophy:

One of the key elements deciding the fate of a mid-size SUV in the Indian car market is how it looks. And Skoda designers seem to have given prominence to an aggressive design that also looks contemporary.

The signature Skoda grille at the front with pronounced twin ribs outlined in crystal give the SUV a smart appeal from the front. Split LED headlights flank this grille from either side.

LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler, silver skid plates on the rear bumper, all go on to add a bit of rugged visual character.

Skoda claims Kushaq has a ground clearance of 188 mm and has a wheelbase of 2651 mm. For reference purposes, Creta has a ground clearance of 190 mm and wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

There will also be five colour options - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange and Tornado Red.

3

Cabin Chronicles:

Skoda is trying to highlight the space on offer on the inside of Kushaq. This is possibly because of the wheelbase of the car, as mentioned above.

Additionally, there is a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a sub woofer, wireless charging, ambient lighting, connected tech and more, depending on the variant.

For reference, Creta gets a 9.5-inch screen while Seltos has a 10.25-inch display screen.

4

Under the Hood:

Kushaq will be powered by two engine options - a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI motor.

The 1.0-litre engine will be paired to either a six-speed manual or 6-speed torque-converter gearbox and will produce 115 PS of power and have 175Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre engine is likely to be the preferred choice and will be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission. This engine will produce 150 PS of power and have 250Nm of torque.

While Creta and Seltos have diesel engines as well, Kushaq will only be made available in gasoline.

5

Expected Price and Launch Timeline:

Skoda has confirmed Kushaq price reveal will take place in June with the official launch and deliveries will commence a month later.

Expect the price to range between 12 lakh and 16 lakh (ex showroom).

TRENDING NEWS

See All