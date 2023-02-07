Skoda introduces Anytime Warranty package across range; get coverage for 8 years

Skoda Auto India has introduced a one-of-its-kind extended warranty option called ‘Anytime Warranty’ across the range. The new package adds 1 year/20,000 km warranty to the standard and extended warranty options offering coverage up to 8 years/150,000 km. Customers can avail of the Anytime Warranty package within 2,525 days (about seven years) or before 130,000 km.

The Skoda Anytime Warranty package is not only available for the brand's newer cars but is particularly advisable for older offerings like the Rapid, Yeti, Kodiaq TDI, older generation Superb and Octavia. The automaker says that the new package has been specially designed for its older-generation cars and to give customers a more peaceful ownership period. The Anytime Warranty package can be availed in addition to the standard and extended warranties available. Customers with expired warranties can also avail of the package, subject to the car meeting inspection standards.

The Anytime Warranty package is particularly beneficial for old Skoda owners particularly with models like the Yeti, Kodiaq TDI, older-gen Octavia, Superb and the Rapid

Speaking about the new warranty package, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We began 2023 by telling you the way forward for Skoda Auto India is not going to be just about newer cars, but several innovations that provide an unparalleled ownership and maintenance experience for our customers. Anytime Warranty is one such offering, that delivers on our promise of customer satisfaction and hassle-free ownership experience, in our path towards accelerating growth."

At present, Skoda offers a standard warranty package across its portfolio of 4 years/100,000 km. In addition to this, customers can opt for two years of extended warranty under its ‘Peace of Mind’ programme with the fifth and sixth years covering 150,000 km. The new Anytime Warranty adds a further 1 year/20,000 km coverage, which can be availed twice. Once at the end of the sixth year and once at the end of the seventh year. All warranties are transferable to the next owner.

As per Skoda’s website, the Anytime Warranty packages start at ₹13,999 for the Rapid petrol when purchased within five years of purchase, whereas the same package is priced at ₹20,999 when purchased between 5-7 years of the ownership period. Prices go up to ₹64,999 for the Kodiaq TDI. You can check out the complete price details below.

Models Prices Slab 1 (1,431 - 1,825 Days) Prices Slab 2 (1,826 - 2,525 Days) Skoda Rapid Petrol ₹ 13,999 ₹ 20,999 Skoda Rapid Diesel ₹ 26,999 ₹ 28,999 Skoda Octavia A7 ₹ 45,999 ₹ 49,999 Skoda Superb B6 NA ₹ 55,499 Skoda Superb B8 ₹ 55,999 ₹ 63,499 Skoda Kodiaq Diesel ₹ 57,999 ₹ 64,999 Skoda Yeti NA ₹ 50,999

Skoda Auto India registered its best-ever year in the country in 2022 and the new schemes aim to offer a more peaceful ownership experience to its customers. The brand currently has over 240 touchpoints across 140 cities and claims to have brought down maintenance costs by up to 21 per cent through higher localisation. The company’s range includes the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Octavia and Superb, going up to the Kodiaq TSI. The Enyaq iV electric SUV will be the brand's next all-new offering set to arrive in the next fiscal (FY2024).

