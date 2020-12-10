Skoda Rapid loses base 'Rider' variant

Skoda Auto India has taken down the entry-level Rider variant of the Rapid sedan. The base trim was aggressively priced starting from ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and was a tough competitor to the sub-4 metre sedans in the segment.

The second higher 'Rider Plus' variant has now become the entry-level offering which is priced from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Even though the Rapid Rider was an entry-level trim, it packed notable equipment including a 2-DIN audio system with USB and Aux IN, remote locking, climate control, power windows, tilt- and reach-adjustable steering wheel, and electronic adjustable ORVMs. Its safety kit included dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

Thanks to the decent features list and attractive pricing, the Rapid Rider became an instant hit and garnered the maximum number of bookings in variant wise selection. Skoda was also forced to halt the bookings for some time in order to meet the market demand.

Based on the customer feedback, Skoda introduced the Rider Plus trim which featured a touchscreen infotainment system along with exterior body decals costing an additional ₹50,000.

Under the hood, it featured the same 110PS 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine which came paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 6-speed torque converter automatic is available only with the higher Rider Plus trim.

Skoda may also introduce the new-gen Rapid by the end-2021.